Agilent to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Agilent Technologies Inc. A today announced that Mike McMullen, president and chief executive officer, and Bob McMahon, chief financial officer, will present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx conference on Wednesday, November 30, at 10:50 a.m. PST.

A live webcast and audio archive of the virtual session will be available in the News and Events section of Agilent's Investor Relations website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. A is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

