Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Worth $9.2 Billion USD by 2028, at a CAGR of 41.5%

The collaborative robot market size is expected to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2028 from USD 1.1 Billion in 2022 to , at a CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period.

The report "Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market by Component, Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Furniture & Equipment) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" The global collaborative robot (cobot) market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as high return on investment as compared to the traditional industrial robotic system, increasing demand in the e-commerce and logistics industries due to contingency of COVID-19, collaborative robots to benefit businesses of all sizes, and increased ease of programming of collaborative robots. However, higher preference for low payload capacity traditional industrial robots over cobots in heavy-duty industries restrain the growth of the collaborative robot (cobot) market.

• Informational PDF Brochure :-

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194541294

Browse 214 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 291 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028"

View detailed Table of Content here -

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/collaborative-robot-market-194541294.html

Collaborative robots with payload capacity up to 5 kg, expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Cobots with payload capacity up to 5 kg holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. First-time users prefer low payload capacity cobots, which are cheaper and take up less space than robots with higher payload capacity. For instance, COBOTTA, a cobot from DENSO Corporation (Japan), has an inherently safe design owing to its low weight and, therefore, does not require extensive use of sensors compared to higher payload cobots, thus keeping it more affordable. SAWYER and SAWYER Black Edition from Rethink Robotics GmbH (US) are both single arm cobots with a payload capacity of 4 kg and a maximum reach of 1,260 mm. These collaborative robots are equipped with the company’s proprietary software suite, Intera. Hence, they do not require a separate software interface.

Automotive industry Europe accounts for largest market share of collaborative robot (cobot) market in 2021

The collaborative robot (cobot) market in the automotive industry held the largest share, both in terms of the value and volume in 2021. Collaborative robots are not only being used by major car manufacturers, but also by numerous OEMs that supply automotive parts to these car manufacturers. Conventionally, traditional industrial robots have been employed by the automotive industry and auto-parts manufacturers to perform high-speed operations behind cages. But, in recent years, the focus of the automotive manufacturers is shifting toward light weighting, the trend of substituting heavy metal parts with plastic to reduce vehicle mass and create greater efficiency. For this purpose, plastic injection molding machines are used in the automotive industry, and these machines require constant tending. It is difficult to find labor for performing such monotonous and repetitive tasks. In such a case, collaborative robots are preferable as they can work in tandem with the workers on the lines and perform such operations with inept flexibility in different areas such as material handling, machine tending, performing test and inspection, and packing finished goods.

Europe accounts for second-largest market share of collaborative robot (cobot) market in 2021

Europe held the second-largest share of the collaborative robot (cobot) market in 2021. Many of the early adopters of collaborative robots were from European countries. With the advent of Industry 4.0 in Europe, the manufacturing sector brought in collaborative robots to modernize and improve their production capabilities. SMEs in Europe are largely looking into automation to deploy collaborative robots to perform dirty and dangerous jobs. Polishing tasks, for example, are being done by collaborative robots, with workers performing the final inspection. Europe houses several key collaborative robot players, such as Universal Robots A/S (Denmark) and KUKA AG (Germany). KUKA AG was one of the first manufacturers to offer cobots to the market, while Universal Robots has been the market leader for cobots for several years now.

Some of the key companies in the collaborative robot (cobot) market include Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), FANUC Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Techman Robot Inc (Taiwan), KUKA AG (Germany), Doosan Robotics Inc. (South Korea), Denso Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), AUBO (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Rethink Robotics GmbH (US), Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (US), Franka Emika GmbH (Germany), etc.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets™ Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/collaborative-robot-market-194541294.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Worth $9.2 Billion USD by 2028, at a CAGR of 41.5%