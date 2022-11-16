Love to Live Forever: New Book Proclaims How to Fix Human Problems (Political, Personal, Economic, Social, or Spiritual) Permanently

As the world spins from crisis to crisis with an ever-increasing array of scary problems threatening human survival, author Fred Igbeare points to a surprising (for many) yet simple solution: people's love for each other. With refreshing insights backed by practical illustrations and human history, the book offers hope of how people can gain access to a new world for the perfect life full of great love, joy, peace, health & wealth, but free from troubles and sorrows.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ever wonder how to fix human problems permanently? To overcome wars, atrocities, hunger, diseases, deaths, sorrows, and other troubles? The solution is the central topic of a new book titled: "Love to Live Forever: Fixing Human Problems Permanently God's Way".

The book takes a practical view, with lively illustrations, of how by loving (helping not hurting) people, we can put into practice a divine solution. To overcome our troubles, God wants us to love our neighbors. It is that simple. But not easy, given our "desperately wicked" hearts (see Jeremiah 17:9 in the Holy Bible for this critical diagnosis of the human condition by our Maker). God therefore provides help by putting the Holy Spirit in our hearts to empower, enhance us (see 2 Timothy 1:7, Romans 5:5, and 2 Corinthians 1:21-22).

Believers are also empowered to benefit from a needed spiritual transformation (becoming 'born again') enabling access to the kingdom of heaven (see John 3:1-8). Access to God's kingdom is crucial. It would be the only realm left standing when this world is destroyed and all governments end, and a New Age of world peace emerges.

Providing access into the kingdom of heaven, indeed, God's ultimate solution for human problems is underscored by love. Specifically, it's "faith working through love" (see Galatians 5:6, NKJV). That is, having faith in God underscored by a change in how we treat people for the better. It requires an attitude adjustment, and behavior modification in how we conduct our affairs personally, professionally, socially, financially, spiritually, politically, or ideologically.

It requires a renewed mindset with practical action steps focused on helping people. It calls for a mindset that is radically different from the greed-driven, self-centered philosophy that drives much of human conduct today. No wonder we are in such deep troubles, guaranteed to grow worse as disaster looms!

"Think of how much better the world would become if people did not rob others, injure others, murder others, or oppress others," writes author Fred Igbeare, a former journalist. "If you want the world to be a better place, give love, don't just receive it only".

