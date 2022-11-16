Submit Release
LOS ANGELES RAMS AND AVOCADOS FROM PERU ANNOUNCE SWEEPSTAKES WINNERS OF AVO RAMS ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND MORE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Rams and Avocados from Peru announce the lucky winners of their multi-prize sweepstakes during the November 13th pre-game show prior to the RAMS vs Cardinals.

The first prize winner is Amanda Sorensen of Los Angeles, California. Amanda took home the keys to the Avo Rams custom Hyundai IONIQ EV. 

The second prize winner is Rich Bernal, of San Diego, Ca. Rich will enjoy a beautiful trip to Machu Picchu in Peru courtesy of American Airlines and Hilton Hotels.

The third prize winner is Shawn Bartholomew of Laguna Beach, CA. Shawn won two tickets and a VIP experience at the Rams vs Broncos game December 25th.

Earlier this year the Los Angeles Rams announced their partnership with Avocados from Peru, naming them the official superfood and avocado of the LA Rams.

"The Rams congratulate the three lucky fans who took home prizes through our partnership with Avocados from Peru," said Jen Prince, Chief Commercial Officer of the Los Angeles Rams. "The thoughtfully designed partnership was able to celebrate the brand's ethos while delivering a unique experience for our fans on gamedays and beyond."

"Avocados from Peru is honored to have co-sponsored a unique giveaway that promotes eating healthy and living green with the LA Rams and we congratulate all the winners and hope they enjoy their prizes," said Xavier Equihua, President and CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission.

