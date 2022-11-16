Submit Release
Haiku, Inc. Supports U.S. Valor to Provide Cybersecurity Training to Veterans

Haiku, Inc is proud to support U.S. Valor in its efforts to provide cybersecurity training and certification to veterans transitioning back into the civilian workforce.

Haiku, Inc is proud to support U.S. Valor in its efforts to provide cybersecurity training and certification to veterans transitioning back into the civilian workforce. With the increasing demand for qualified cybersecurity professionals, this program provides a valuable opportunity for veterans looking for a career in this exciting field. Haiku creates "Games that Train" a player in valuable hands-on skills that employers value, making them ideal candidates for careers in cybersecurity. We applaud U.S. Valor's efforts and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on the veteran community!

The program has already produced its first Haiku-trained cybersecurity expert from the US military. Haiku's gamified learning products are making it easier for the US Military to teach its enlisted members crucial cybersecurity skills. This comes as Haiku Inc. has released the new Haiku Pro and World of Haiku advanced cybersecurity training systems that provide the cybersecurity community with a new opportunity to advance their skill sets and ultimately build a career in Cybersecurity whether it be in, or out of the armed forces.

Haiku Pro is available at http://www.haikupro.com. World of Haiku is available at http://www.worldofhaiku.com. US Valor http://www.usvalor.org.

About Haiku, Inc.

Haiku, Inc. is an international leader in creating hands-on cybersecurity training products that allow users to learn to hack. The company develops, publishes, and distributes video games and gamified training systems to expand accessibility to cybersecurity training for various platforms including PC, Mac, and Linux-based devices. Haiku Inc is based in Henderson, NV.

