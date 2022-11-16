Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 15, 2022 7:44 PM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
Toronto, Ontario
6:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at an event celebrating Mr. David MacNaughton's contributions to Canadian public life and as Canada's Ambassador to the United States.
Closed to media.
