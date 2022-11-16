Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

November 15, 2022 7:44 PM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


10:00 a.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.


2:00 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


Toronto, Ontario

6:00 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at an event celebrating Mr. David MacNaughton's contributions to Canadian public life and as Canada's Ambassador to the United States.



Closed to media.

