TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient

BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs.

In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare recipient. During the investigation, it was determined the TennCare recipient, James Ray Britt, was responsible for submitting the time sheets. Between May and June 2021, Britt is believed to have fraudulently approved time sheets for his caregiver who was incarcerated at the time, resulting in improper payments.

On November 14th, agents secured arrest warrants for Britt (DOB: 10/23/63) and took him into custody. He was booked into the McNairy County Jail on charges of TennCare Fraud and Violation of the Tennessee Medicaid False Claims Act. His bond is set at $10,000. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.