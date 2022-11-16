Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $33.7 Million for COVID-19 Relief Reimbursement

November 15, 2022

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $33,772,892 for the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, Thomas Health System, and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. This funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 


“Our frontline workers have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and healthcare workers continue to depend on PPE, testing facilities and other medical equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe. I’m pleased FEMA continues to assist the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Thomas Health in covering these costs,” Senator Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare workers and facilities as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”  


“When COVID-19 hit, our health departments and medical institutions reacted quickly, and undoubtedly saved lives across West Virginia. We will always be grateful for their bravery and courage on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I’m pleased to use my role as a leader on the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee to secure this needed funding for our state.” 


Individual awards listed below:


  • $31,460,096 – West Virginia Bureau for Public Health
  • $1,240,242 – Cabell-Huntington Health Department
  • $1,072,554 – Thomas Health System
