NEWS RELEASE: Real Estate Commission to Hold Free Virtual “Condorama IX” Education Event

News Releases, PVL Posted on Nov 15, 2022 in Main

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL LICENSING DIVISION

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN

DIRECTOR

AHLANI K. QUIOGUE

LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 14, 2022

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOLD FREE VIRTUAL “CONDORAMA IX” EDUCATION EVENT

HONOLULU — The Real Estate Commission, together with Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter will hold a free “Condorama IX” event via webinar, on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will feature five speakers recognized in the condominium community for their expertise in the Hawaii condominium law.

The event is open to the public and registration is available online at www.caihawaii.org. For more information, the public may call the Real Estate Branch at (808) 586-2644.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

Contractor’s Insurance

Basics of Covenant Enforcement

Association Annual Operating Budgets

Reserves

Tips on Avoiding and Defending Lawsuits

The Real Estate Commission is one of 25 boards and commissions administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of prelicense schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents, and condominium hotel operators; and certification of prelicense and continuing education courses, and prelicense instructors.

# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Email: [email protected]

Office: (808) 586-7582

Cell: (808) 389-2788