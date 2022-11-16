Submit Release
Meet The Coach Helping Black Female Entrepreneurs Conquer Their Fears To Make Their Entrepreneurial Dreams A Reality

Priscilla Racquel

Posh University

Through her actionable steps, and proven strategies, Priscilla Raquel shows you how to go beyond the goal and reach your dreams of being an entrepreneur.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priscilla, also known as Posh, is a passionate entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, and mentor featured in many news outlets as a leading voice in the black entrepreneurial community. Her mission is to help black entrepreneurs discover their best selves, increase their income, accelerate their businesses, and elevate their lifestyles. In addition, she assists the black community in their businesses through mentorship, funding, and branding services.

With most people wanting to be millionaire entrepreneurs, it is about seeking exposure and growing confidence to help them go from a simple idea to a big business. Priscilla helps black female entrepreneurs start, manage and grow their businesses by giving them the tools to succeed. Her passion for helping women and minorities succeed in business stems from personal experience.

The founder of the financial empowerment platform, Priscilla Raquel, is an experienced businesswoman. She has worked in the finance industry for over 10 years and knows how to make a dollar talk.

When asked about their goals, Priscilla said, "My passion is to help black women achieve success. I want to equip the black community with the tools, coaching, and knowledge needed to overcome the challenges, gain access to better capital, and create an ongoing revenue stream. I know what it takes to build your business and get results so you can start living the life you want. So unleash your power, build your success, and make it happen with me!"

Priscilla Raquel doesn't offer a "get rich quick scheme"; but helps the black community achieve their definition and goal of a successful business. She has helped hundreds of people achieve their dreams of entrepreneurship and plans to help thousands more through her mentorship programs.

