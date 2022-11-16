Submit Release
Hindu Civilization Exhibition, Darshana, continues to be well received at State Capitols

Darshana team with Illinois State Senator Laura Murphy

Darshana volunteers team at Illinois

Darshana Team with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

The Hindu Community of Illinois held an exhibition, "Darshana" at the Illinois State Capitol Building and North Carolina State Capitol building.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hindu Community of Illinois held an exhibition, "Darshana – A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization," at the Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield, Illinois, on November 15, 2022. Volunteers of several Hindu organizations, including Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS), developed this traveling exhibition, consisting of 24 descriptive and informative posters. Indian-American youth and young adults researched, designed, and developed this poster exhibition.

Darshana was introduced in the Illinois State House by State Representative Daniel Didech and on the State senate floor by State senators Laura Murphy, Ram Villivalam, and Adriane Johnson. This exhibition was enthusiastically received by members of the state house and senate. Over 40 state legislators attended the exhibition and provided positive feedback.

State senator Meg Loughran Cappel said that the event was a bright spot in the Capitol and thanked the HSS for organizing Darshana. State senator Natalie Manley added that she had learned so much and was looking forward to the next visit to further her knowledge. Senator Michelle Mussman expressed her happiness to share the rich culture of Hinduism and hoped that the exhibition would have many other host sites. State minority leader Representative Jim Durkin, while thanking the HSS for spending time at the Capitol, mentioned that it is such interactions that created a stronger Illinois.

One of the organizers, Prof. Dharmendra Nimavat, said, "I am very excited about this opportunity to share information about Hindu values and contributions with our elected officials. I hope this will go a long way in creating awareness about the Hindu community in their districts and fostering greater understanding, knowledge, and partnerships for the future."

This exhibition has already been showcased in 165 cities, including Capitol Hill (Washington D.C.), state capitols, City Halls, Universities, public libraries, schools, and inter-faith groups.

As a part of Hindu Heritage Month, in October 2022, HSS and partner organizations held the Darshana exhibition at the North Carolina State Capitol building. On October 19, 2022, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper went through all posters and spoke with community leaders. Later while declaring October as Hindu Heritage Month in North Carolina, he highly recommended all to visit Darshana and understand the art, culture, and history of the Hindu Civilization.
The partnering Hindu organizations continue to welcome future opportunities to exhibit Darshana in colleges, schools, offices, business establishments, and public spaces.

For more information about Hindu Darshana, please visit hindudarshana.com, and to enquire about the exhibition, please use the form at hindudarshana.com/contact/.

