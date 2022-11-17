MyEListing.com Provides Property Listing Software to CRE Power Broker Mid-Atlantic Commercial
EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform, has partnered with and provided new property listing software to Virginia-based CRE power broker Mid-Atlantic Commercial. According to Mid-Atlantic, the partnership has improved its marketing and client service efforts.
Mid-Atlantic Commercial is a full-service real estate company located in southeastern Virginia specializing in commercial property development and management as well as the brokering of land, retail, industrial, and residential real estate.
Real estate technology company CoStar recently ranked the organization as one of the top five power brokers in southeastern Virginia.
"Mid-Atlantic Commercial is dedicated to giving our clients the best service possible, so we are constantly looking for new tools that enhance our marketing efforts,” said Mid-Atlantic’s Managing Broker Jonathan Guion. “MyEListing has helped us to provide more efficient access to our listings for our clients and customers, a more economical alternative for our internet platform, and prompt customer service."
Mid-Atlantic is an affiliate of the independent brokerage consortium TCN Worldwide, serving nearly 200 global markets with complete and integrated real estate solutions.
MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform serving real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. Users can sign up for free and gain access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, and more. MyEListing.com also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.
Brian Kidder
MyEListing.com
brian@myelisting.com