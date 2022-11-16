Mountain Peaks Family Practice Provides "Self-Care Tips" for Staying Healthy

Self-care is building a healthy life. Self-care is learning how to de-stress, feel good, and love yourself.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, physician

OREM, UTAH, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-care is increasingly important in our modern world.

What is self-care?

-----------

"In our high-stress world, we often hear a lot about 'self-care," says Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and primary physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. "Despite what many people say especially about millennial self-care, it's not all sweets and essential oils. Self-care is building a healthy life. Self-care is learning how to de-stress, feel good, and love yourself."

Self-care is letting go of self-sabotage, in the form of beating oneself up, guilt, procrastination, and victimhood. It may mean taking breaks from stressful goals or toxic people. It also is a lot harder than it sounds. Self-care requires working towards good habits, like making oneself go on a budget or keeping oneself from escapism when tough times come around.

It's doing what makes one feel truly good, like service, getting out of debt, or picking up a new physical activity just because it is enjoyable. Ultimately, whether it's relaxing or simply vital to building a better life, self-care is about making one's world, including oneself, healthier and happier.

Examples of positive self-care include:

- Going for a walk

- Organizing a bedroom, living room, or even desk

- Cleaning part of your home

- Doing something physical (that you enjoy!)

- Taking small steps towards fixing a big problem

- Cooking a healthy meal

- Prioritizing what's really important (like eating and sleeping)

- Learning a new skill

- Re-living something you love (like a book series you enjoyed growing up)

- Keeping track of your accomplishments

- Practicing "active listening" on yourself (i.e. understand what's making you upset and saying it back to yourself with empathy)

- Spending time with a loved one

- Expressing gratitude to others

- Unplugging from social media, whether permanent or temporary. Remember that these posts are usually idealized versions of their lives, and it can be hard to compare to. Sometimes a little distance is a good thing!

- Tell yourself one great thing (or something you did well) that happened every day

- Hugging someone you care about or who makes you feel good

What it is not

-----------

Self-care is not reckless indulgence. While it's great to feel good once in a while, believing only that self-care is letting oneself eat a box of cookies could be detrimental. Remember, self-care is about building a better life for yourself.

Things self-care is not include:

- Giving in to your current desires. That goes back to self-sabotage.

- Constant consumerism. Many people mistake self-care as needing to buy special products like bath salts, soy candles, and acai bowls. However, this is costly and distracts from the real purpose of self-care.

- Exorbitant spa days and vacations. This falls under the umbrella of consumerism and indulgence. Don't let others tell you that you aren't doing self-care "right" if you aren't participating in these.

"It's especially important to become aware of when a form of self-care doesn't work anymore," says Dr. Durrans. "If it causes too much stress to keep up with a new skill or hobby and you no longer love it, it's okay to put it down. Find something else that helps you become a better you."

Self-care is letting go of self-sabotage, in the form of beating oneself up, guilt, procrastination, and victimhood. It may mean taking breaks from stressful goals or toxic people. It also is a lot harder than it sounds. Self-care requires working towards good habits, like making oneself go on a budget or not escaping when tough times come around.

Dr. Durrans says, "It's doing what makes you feel truly good, like service, getting out of debt, or picking up a new physical activity just because you enjoy it. Ultimately, whether it's relaxing or simply vital to building a better life, self-care is about making your world, including yourself, healthier and happier."

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

----------------

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

####