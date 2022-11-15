Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,879 in the last 365 days.

Tigers’ Tight End Mason Taylor Signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

Tigers’ true freshman Mason Taylor is finding success on the field with the Tigers and in the community with Gordon.

Tigers’ true freshman Mason Taylor is finding success on the field with the Tigers and in the community with Gordon.

Tigers’ true freshman Mason Taylor is finding success on the field with the Tigers and in the community with Gordon.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Mason Taylor, a freshman tight end for the Tigers Football team.

The true freshman tight end got his start at south Florida’s St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Starting as a tight end for the 2020 7A Florida state champion team and named to the Miami Herald All-Broward 8A-6A first-team, Taylor was rated a 4-star prospect and the No. 7 tight end in the nation by Rivals.

Named the SEC Freshman of the Week, Taylor demonstrated the extent of his talent this past weekend when the LSU Tigers faced the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers went for a 2-point conversion in overtime, which Jayden Daniels, a Tigers quarterback and fellow partner of McKernan, converted with a pass to Taylor. A flood of admiration has fallen on the freshman tight end after he caught the 2-point conversion that led the Tigers to win its first home game against the Crimson Tide since 2010.

Taylor’s talent is no surprise, as he comes from an impressive line of football stardom. His father is Jason Taylor, a former defensive end and outside linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017. Zach Thomas, Taylor’s uncle, is a former middle linebacker who saw 12 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Since signing his first NIL deal last December, McKernan and his growing list of student-athlete partners have accomplished a lot. From participating in McKernan’s annual Bike Giveaway event to filming commercials and raising thousands of dollars for local cancer organizations, McKernan and Taylor’s partnership is sure to be nothing short of a success. McKernan looks forward to exploring and maximizing the potential of his and Taylor’s partnership.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here

You just read:

Tigers’ Tight End Mason Taylor Signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.