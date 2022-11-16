CHINESE IMMERSION, FINE ARTS FOCUSED CHILD CARE CENTER NOW OPEN IN WATERTOWN, MA.
Pathway Early Learning Program collaborates with Child Care Biz Help to open a new daycare for families in Watertown Square.WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daycare teacher rises to the challenge and opens her own child care center to help families in the Watertown Massachusetts community to combat against the increasing child care shortage.
As of February 2022, two-thirds of providers reported a staffing shortage that affected their ability to serve families; of those, 52% were forced to serve fewer children while 37% had a longer waiting list. This limits child care options for working families, thereby hindering our nation’s economic progress.
Owner, Katie Wang is adamant that bringing a bilingual early learning and development center to Watertown is a dream come true and a solution for local families.
“Both my husband and I hold degrees in the arts, he in Peking Opera and I in piano instruction and our goal is to share our expertise with our children. Creating a center that focuses on childhood development while incorporating the arts and culture into the daily curriculum we feel will enhance the overall experience of the children we serve,” says Wang.
The Watertown area is an exceptionally diverse community with many young families making it their home. This new location in Watertown Square at the center of town makes for an excellent location with views of the Charles River, community playgrounds, and fields surrounding the center.
Wang expressed what an honor it was to have created her own brand so that she can bring differentiating programs to the families in the community. Having partnered with Child Care Biz Help, an agency focused on helping childcare start-ups, her team was given all the tools needed to quickly and effectively open her new school.
Pathway Early Learning provides childcare of the highest quality while providing a safe, nurturing environment by our professional team of staff. Each member of the Pathway team is dedicated to enriching the lives and skills of the children in their care in preparation for the school years ahead. Children learn best and have the most fun when they are exploring and involved in productive activities, as well as supervised free play. Pathway Early Learning Program is welcoming families to stop by and tour anytime. Enrollment is already filling up fast, schedule your tour today (617) 972-5005.
