Bisk Amplifies its Leadership Team Focusing on Partner Success
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, today announced it has promoted three of its experienced leaders who are responsible for the success and growth of its university and corporate partners:
• Sam Kerce promoted to Vice President, Partnerships
• Elizabeth DiMartino promoted to Associate Vice President, Corporate Partnerships
• Dr. Jennifer King promoted to Vice President, Academic Success
Sam Kerce has been promoted to Vice President, Partnerships. Kerce joined Bisk in April 2000 and most recently served as Associate Vice President, Student Success. She is a trusted and well-respected member of Bisk’s leadership team and will be more directly aligned with managing and growing relationships with Bisk’s university partners. Kerce’s two decades of student success expertise, operational experience and cross-functional collaboration will help ensure Bisk’s partners’ expectations are exceeded surrounding student experience and new-program onboarding.
Elizabeth DiMartino has been promoted to Associate Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. DiMartino is an experienced education professional with a demonstrated history of developing strong, mutually beneficial corporate relationships. A member of the Bisk team for nearly two years, her demonstrated leadership, vision and collaborative approach will amplify Bisk’s existing corporate and university partners, while helping to drive growth to additional programs.
Dr. Jennifer King has been promoted to Vice President, Academic Success. Dr. King joined Bisk in June 2018 and most recently served as Executive Director, Academic Success. In this elevated role, she will continue to work closely with Bisk’s Learning Design and Business Development Teams to drive academic strategy for new and existing partners. She will also provide her academic expertise to institutions, corporations and associations alongside Kerce and DiMartino.
“I am very proud of promote within Bisk. Sam, Elizabeth and Jennifer have demonstrated the type of leadership culture our partners appreciate and our Bisk team members respect,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “Together, their well-rounded industry experience, learner-first approach, and operational excellence will enhance Bisk’s service and academic offerings.”
To learn more about Bisk or to become part of our portfolio, visit bisk.com.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
