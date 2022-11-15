Over 135 Employers with 7,000+ Jobs in All Sectors Come to the Amway Center This Friday in Orlando for Huge Job Fair
OrlandoJobs.com will host the 14th annual Florida Blue, Florida Classic Diversity Job Fair at the Amway Center on November 18, 2022, from 11 AM-3 PM.
I challenge job seekers to meet with as many employers at this job fair as possible because they will find out about companies and jobs they never knew existed that have amazing jobs at all levels!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrlandoJobs.com will host the 14th annual Florida Blue, Florida Classic Diversity Job Fair at the Amway Center on November 18, 2022, from 11 AM-3 PM. 135 Central Florida employers bring 7,000 + jobs to the largest job fair in the Southeast. In addition, this event will also feature free career education expert seminars, free professional headshots, and local community career resource partners. There is no cost to all job seekers.
— Roger Lear President OrlandoJobs.com
“If you are a job seeker or want a better job, the Amway Center will have amazing employers who are hiring today. Companies like Blue Origins, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Universal Orlando, The Hartford, TECO, CHEP, City of Orlando, Pepsi and the Hartford, and so many others,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “Bottom line is so many job seekers want great jobs but never get an interview. This event is a must-attend for anyone wanting to talk with live recruiters and learn about their opportunities.”
All job seekers will also be able to get free professional headshots, attend powerful career sessions, get their resumes reviewed, or visit community partners that provide many resources. The over 7,000 jobs cover most industries and career levels. Celebration Restaurant Group, Launch That, Dr. Phillips Center, Walt Disney World, OUC, Orlando Health, UCF, Give Kids the World, Lynx, Fifth Third, Vystar Credit Union, Orange County Public Schools, and UPS, to name a few.
“It’s going to be a great day for Central Florida but for jobseekers, this event can be a game changer if you are struggling in your job search,” states Lear. “I challenge job seekers to meet with as many employers as possible because they will find out about jobs they never knew existed.”
Jobseekers and employers can find all event information at www.OrlandoJobs.com/jobfair. This event is free and open to the public, with free parking in the GEICO Garage sponsored by Hilton Grand Vacations. The Diversity Job Fair is open to everyone. Job seekers are strongly encouraged to register for the event ahead of time by uploading their resume to the OrlandoJobs.com website.
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and many local websites.
Roger Lear
OrlandoJobs.com
+1 407-925-2084
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter