Over 135 Employers with 7,000+ Jobs in All Sectors Come to the Amway Center This Friday in Orlando for Huge Job Fair

Jobs in Orlando Florida

OrlandoJobs.com will host the 14th annual Florida Blue, Florida Classic Diversity Job Fair at the Amway Center on November 18, 2022, from 11 AM-3 PM.

I challenge job seekers to meet with as many employers at this job fair as possible because they will find out about companies and jobs they never knew existed that have amazing jobs at all levels!” — Roger Lear President OrlandoJobs.com