Sterling to Attend J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that CEO Josh Peirez and CFO Peter Walker will be attending the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Sterling will participate in a fireside chat at approximately 2:55pm ET and will meet with investors. The webcast of the fireside chat can be viewed here. An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited time on Sterling’s investor relations website under “News & Events” at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com.

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 95 million searches in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

