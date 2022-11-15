November 15, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement with Walmart over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement with Walmart over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

~ Virginia is expected to receive approximately $60 million ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his office has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally, approximately $60 million to Virginia, and will require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids. State attorneys general on the executive committee, attorneys representing local governments, and Walmart have agreed to this settlement, and it is now being sent to other states for review and approval.

“Companies who facilitated the dispensing of opioids contributed to the opioid epidemic that has devastated millions of lives. This significant settlement will help us fight back against the epidemic and provide abatement and rehabilitation resources to suffering Virginians,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The settlement will include:

$3.1 billion to be divided by states that sign on, local governments, and tribes, for abatement and remediation of the opioid crisis, including treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder.

Broad, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.

The parties are optimistic that the settlement will gain support of the required 43 states by the end of 2022, allowing local governments to join the deal during the first quarter of 2023. Further details about how the money will be distributed will be forthcoming. Last month, states confirmed that promising negotiations were also underway with Walgreens and CVS. The parties continue their efforts to achieve those agreements.

Read the agreement and term sheet here.

