Hofmeister applauds Western Heights board members’ resignations

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 15, 2022) – Three members of the Western Heights school board – including Bob Sharp, Linda Farley and Board President Robert Everman – have resigned, just over a year after State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister called for Everman to step down due to years of fiscal mismanagement and disregard for maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment. “These resignations, while long overdue, are a triumph for the families and students of the Western Heights school district,” Hofmeister said. “We applaud this as a major step forward in regaining the trust of the community and providing the high-quality education all Oklahoma children need and deserve.” “Unfortunately, however, the orchestration of these three resignations – all occurring at the same time – is not altogether well-intentioned. By ensuring there will not be a quorum, these members are hobbling the ability of the district to conduct important business until a new member is appointed by the governor. Ultimately these departures will benefit the district, but it seems these board members had one final game to play.” After a recommendation from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), the State Board of Education voted in July 2021 to take control of the Western Heights School District. The board decided to implement several changes, including appointing an interim superintendent to the district and investigating the district’s operations. ###