Author Margaret Liu Collins’ secret from mere survival to abundance is her faith
Author Margaret Liu Collins narrates her insights about the Bible, personal relationship with Christ and her everlasting faith that can move mountains.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “God’s provision is always abundance and not merely enough.” This is Margaret Liu Collins’ experience on life. This book is all about the personal journey of the author and how being close to God was the greatest gift she ever had. An inspiring story of how abundant and never-ending God’s love is. She believes her purpose in this world is to share the Good News about God’s goodness in every aspect of her life, may it be from her career, personal relationship, health issues, business practices with people around her.
Author Margaret Collins served as a director of several for profit and non-profit organizations. In the year 2010, she pioneered a scholarship program at University of California Berkeley and chose students who come from families led by single parents as beneficiaries. Truly, she is a remarkable woman driven to make a change in this world, by the grace of God. In 2018 and 2022, She endowed two chair professorships at UCSF in TBI and Neurotechnology.
Barbara Zhang, an Amazon customer speaks highly of this book as she says “This is an extremely enlightening book. Margaret's personal journey with God is very inspirational and a great testimony that "God's provision is sufficient". The encouraging stories, the cartoon pictures coupled with bible verses were woven together beautifully.”
A book that will not only draw readers closer to God but learn how-to walk-in favor and blessings of God. God is good second English version by Margaret Liu Collins is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, in paperback, kindle ($0.99)and audible versions and the Chinese version is available on Amazon kindle version for $1.88 . Author Margert Liu Collins offers support for fellow Christians along with inspiring articles, videos, and resources at www.victoryglory.com
