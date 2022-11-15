Government Invests $150,000 to Support Housing for Human Trafficking Victims

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2022

Today, the Province of Saskatchewan announced it is providing $150,000 to Hope Restored Canada to deliver services to victims of human trafficking.

This funding, for a one-year pilot, will be invested in secure housing, counseling, treatment and life skills programs at Hope Restored Canada's safe house in Saskatoon.

"This announcement is the culmination of several months of work with Hope Restored and part of our government's ongoing commitment to create a safe, stable environment for victims of trafficking," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "The hope is that it will help victims heal from trauma inflicted by their traffickers, and that they will obtain the support they need to rebuild their lives."

Since 2015, Hope Restored Canada has offered public education and services to victims of human trafficking. In November 2019, it opened a safe house in Saskatoon. The holistic program offers survivors safe accommodations and individualized programming. Since opening, Hope Restored has supported 50 participants.

Earlier this year, the government brought into force The Protection from Human Trafficking Act, whichenables victims of human trafficking to seek protection orders against traffickers and individuals who are trafficked to initiate civil lawsuits against their traffickers. The legislation also enhances the ability of police to seek search warrants to locate victims of human trafficking.

"Human trafficking doesn't just hurt those who are being trafficked, it hurts their family, their friends, their communities, and our entire province," Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell said. "Through this funding and our support for programs like the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team, we are doing everything we can to make Saskatchewan an unwelcome place for human traffickers."

The Saskatchewan Trafficking and Response Team, which was announced in the fall of 2021, is a specialized intelligence-led enforcement team dedicated to addressing illegal weapons, drugs and human trafficking.

“Addressing human trafficking is an important aspect of reducing violence against women and girls and helping to build safer communities across the province,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. “I am pleased this funding will go towards the crucial services Hope Restored provides for women looking to break the cycle of exploitation”

"This funding provides critical one-time support to continue to operate Hope Restored Canada. We are the only program in Saskatchewan with such a mandate and are grateful that the Saskatchewan Government recognizes the positive impact Hope Restored Canada continues to make in our communities," Board Chair for Hope Restored Canada Dailene Kells said. "These funds will help sexually exploited or trafficked participants to heal and turn their lives around."

To learn more about Hope Restored Canada, The Protection from Human Trafficking Act and the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team, please see:

https://www.hoperestoredcanada.org/

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2022/april/25/new-legislation-to-protect-victims-of-human-trafficking-in-effect

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/november/24/province-introduces-new-policing-team-to-fight-drugs-illegal-weapons-and-human-trafficking

