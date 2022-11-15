Saskatchewan Leads the Nation in Wholesale Trade Growth

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2022

Today, Statistics Canada is reporting a 49.5 per cent jump in wholesale trade for September 2022, compared to September 2021 and the highest increase among provinces.

The province's manufacturing sales were also up, rising 24.1 per cent from September 2021 to September 2022, ranking third among provinces.

"Saskatchewan's economy continues to grow, and these strong numbers are further proof that our province is open for business," Trade and Export Development Minster Jeremy Harrison said. "More people are working and doing business in our province than ever before, and our government is continuing to market our province worldwide."

In September 2022, the value of Saskatchewan's wholesale trade was up $1.4 billion compared to the same time last year.

Saskatchewan has led the nation in several other key economic indicators in recent months. In September 2022, the value of building construction increased by 56.2 per cent, and merchandise exports were up by 45 per cent. Recent Labour Force Survey numbers also show Saskatchewan's strong economic growth, with 581,400 people employed in October 2022, representing an increase of 18,600 jobs (3.3 per cent) compared to October 2021. The province's unemployment rate has reached 4.6 per cent, tied for third lowest among provinces, and below the national average of 5.2 per cent (seasonally adjusted).

