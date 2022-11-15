RUSSIA, November 15 - The Prime Minister toured the forum’s exhibition, addressed the plenary discussion “Transport of Russia: The growth strategy in the new conditions,” and presented state decorations to transport industry workers.

The Transport of Russia international forum and exhibition is being held on 15‒17 November 2022 during the Transport Week

Mikhail Mishustin tours the exhibitions of the 16th Transport of Russia International Forum. With Andrei Belousov, Marat Khusnullin, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev and Director General of the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) Yevgeny Ditrikh 15 November 2022 Mikhail Mishustin tours the exhibitions of the 16th Transport of Russia International Forum. With Director of the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport Zakhary Dzhioyev 15 November 2022 Mikhail Mishustin tours the exhibitions of the 16th Transport of Russia International Forum. With Andrei Belousov, Marat Khusnullin, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev and Director General of the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) Yevgeny Ditrikh 15 November 2022 Mikhail Mishustin tours the exhibitions of the 16th Transport of Russia International Forum. With Andrei Belousov, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev and Director of the Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko 15 November 2022 Mikhail Mishustin tours the exhibitions of the 16th Transport of Russia International Forum. With Andrei Belousov, Marat Khusnullin, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev and Director General of the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) Yevgeny Ditrikh 15 November 2022 Mikhail Mishustin tours the exhibitions of the 16th Transport of Russia International Forum. With Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev and Director General of Sheremetyevo International Airport Mikhail Vasilenko 15 November 2022 Mikhail Mishustin attends the 16th Transport of Russia International Forum 15 November 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin tours the exhibitions of the 16th Transport of Russia International Forum. With Andrei Belousov, Marat Khusnullin, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev and Director General of the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) Yevgeny Ditrikh

This year’s forum focuses on the growth strategy for the Russian transport industry in the new conditions. The participants will particularly address the challenges related to the pressure of sanctions, supporting import substitution and technological sovereignty of the Russian transport.

Around 70 companies and organisations are presenting their projects at the Transport of Russia exhibition, highlighting innovative developments in transport and infrastructure. A joint stand of priority projects makes the core of the exhibition.

Mikhail Mishustin's remarks:

Friends, participants, guests: good afternoon.

I am delighted to welcome everyone to this annual international forum. This is the 16th edition of this event, and over the years, it has rightfully become a key business conference in the transport industry. Representatives of dozens of countries around the world have gathered here today to discuss plans for maintaining and increasing the volume of services provided, improving their quality and safety, and prospects for the industry’s overall growth.

The President designated transport infrastructure as one of the main drivers for Russia’s economic development. It provides logistics for business, jobs, as well as comfortable living conditions for people.

In today’s sanctions-dominated reality, it is extremely important to maintain this industry’s stability, to be flexible in responding to changes in the external environment and to act as quickly as possible, taking into account the drastically redirected patterns of the movement of goods, which are predominantly being redirected towards the south and the east.

Thanks to the decisions promptly taken by the President, the transport industry has been able not only to successfully withstand the biggest challenges, but most importantly, to pave the way for future growth, despite all the difficulties we are facing this year.

I would like to note that Russia has been threatened by unfriendly countries on such a large scale that no country in the world has ever faced restrictions like this. They wanted to literally ground our air fleet, to keep Russia out of the sky. To do this, they committed the grossest violations of international treaties and trampled every sign of legality there was.

But we have preserved our fleet of aircraft and are now expanding the production of domestic equipment. At the same time, we are developing the route network and adding new destinations.

There were also some attempts to isolate the Kaliningrad Region, to cut off the people living there from energy and even food supplies. I discussed this at the exhibition with my colleagues today. In the shortest possible time, Russia increased the number of boats serving that sea corridor by five times and ensured reliable connectivity with our westernmost region.

Software and equipment were among the targets of the sanctions. A number of foreign developers and manufacturers of software and hardware have closed their operations in Russia, hoping that this would, among other things, accelerate a collapse of Russia’s transport systems. But the government and businesses made an effort to expedite the development of Russia-based solutions. A pool of priority areas for the creation of universal industry products has been formed. These systems are now being increasingly used, including digital waybills (also something they showed us at the exhibition today) for road transport, ticket booking and passenger and luggage check-in systems in aviation.

More to be posted soon.