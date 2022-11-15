EVERWIND SIGNS MOU WITH POTLOTEK DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO SUPPORT ITS GREEN HYDROGEN AND GREEN AMMONIA DEVELOPMENT IN NOVA SCOTIA

/EIN News/ -- Potlotek, NovaScotia, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels Company (“EverWind”) is pleased to welcome Potlotek Development Corporation (“Potlotek”) as a partner in the development of its green hydrogen and green ammonia project at its facility in Point Tupper Nova Scotia (the “Project”).

On November 14, 2022, Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall and Potlotek Development Corporation CEO Crystal Nicholas signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with EverWind after receiving unanimous support from the Band Council. EverWind also held a community information session about the Project on November 10, 2022.

This is the third MOU signed between EverWind and Mi’kmaq Corporations in Nova Scotia. The previous MOUs were signed with Paq’tnkek’s Bayside Development Corporation (“Paq’tnkek”) and Membertou Development Corporation (“Membertou”) on August 23, 2022.

Chief Wilbert Marshall said: “Potlotek leadership understand the need to move to green renewable energy and this agreement allows us to be a part of that change. Having this project in our County and in our backyard allows us to see and be a part of working towards a greener future through the development of alternative energy sources. Green hydrogen will help pave the way forward for a greener future for generations to come.”

CEO Crystal Nicholas commented: “Having an opportunity to partner with a company who understands the importance of the relationship that we, the Mi’kmaw, have with our environment is vital to the development of a successful project. Creating meaningful partnerships such as this will enable the Mi’kmaw to not only sustain economic independence but will also provide employment and training opportunities for future generations to come”

EverWind founder and CEO, Trent Vichie explained the importance of Mi’kmaq partnerships in the development of the Project. “We are committed to learning from traditional environmental stewardship practices and integrating these approaches throughout the development and operation of this project,” said Vichie. “The climate crisis was created by industries that had little concern for their cumulative impacts. Mi’kmaq consider the impact of any development on the next seven generations. At EverWind we commit to do the same, with the aspiration of creating a cleaner, greener Nova Scotia for all.”

EverWind’s mission is to support the green energy transition and strengthens Nova Scotia’s position in reaching net zero emissions. Using cutting edge renewable technology, the Project’s initial phases total an estimated USD $6 billion in capital expenditures and will reduce dependence on fossil fuels and create a sustainable clean energy source for Nova Scotians and the world.

Recognition of the Mi’kmaq & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind Fuels acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi’kma’ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi’kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi’kmaw through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

For more information, please visit: www.everwindfuels.com

Lynn Hammond, VP Corporate Affairs EverWind Fuels 709-330-1260 lynn.hammond@everwindfuels.com Crystal Nichols, CEO Potlotek Development Corporation 902-535-3317 cnicholas@potlotek.ca Kalvin Reid, Director of Public Relations Enterprise Canada 289-241-7936 kreid@enterprisecanada.com