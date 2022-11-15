Fragrance Creators Showcases 2022 Impacts Delivered for Business and Consumers During Its First In-Person Annual Meeting in Two Years

The meeting theme 'Foresight' symbolized the association's unique predictive capabilities, empowering its members with marketplace and public policy insights, and driving a myriad of critical achievements

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) celebrated a myriad of results the organization has delivered for business and consumers during its 2022 Annual Meeting held today in Morristown, New Jersey. Association leaders confirmed the efficacy of Fragrance Creators' 2016 strategic overhaul, which centered around strengthening and modernizing its regulatory science capacity while building trust and appreciation for fragrance and the well-being benefits it delivers to billions of consumers every day. The association's monitoring, analysis and custom templates and trackers are essential to providing members with the insights and tools they need to stay ahead of the curve. This Foresight is crucial in Fragrance Creators' ability to be the proven leader representing fragrance manufacturers and others along the value chain.

Top 2022 achievements include:

Providing members access to key governmental officials at the White House, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration, and Congress;

Leading and successfully influencing critical fragrance-related legislative issues, including ensuring proposals are based on sound science and protect industry competition and innovation;

Encouraging stewardship principles throughout the industry that advance responsible industry growth; and

Providing members with unique and meaningful predictive intelligence and custom compliance support tools.

Work on these priorities will continue in 2023. During the public session of the meeting, former Senator Byron Dorgan and Dan Renberg of ArentFox Schiff LLP recapped the 2022 U.S. midterm elections and provided insights into the 2023 political landscape, including the impact on key Fragrance Creators' priorities, such as cosmetics modernization and trade policy.

In addition, attendees were updated on the European Union's Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability (CSS) and the essentiality of fragrance. Technical experts from the International Fragrance Association (IFRA), Procter & Gamble, and Estee Lauder provided attendees with background and a status update on the profoundly impactful CSS proposal.

During another session, executives from Arylessence, Procter & Gamble and the Estee Lauder Companies explored why humans have consistently relied on scents, and what makes fragrance an essential part of everyday life. They highlighted Fragrance Creators' recent study in this area and future plans to continue the work in this important area to educate consumers.

Fragrance Creators was pleased to announce its 2023 leadership - with Cynthia Reichard, Executive Vice President of Arylessence, and Dr. Robert Weinstein, CEO of Robertet USA, continuing to co-chair the organization. During the meeting, Fragrance Creators members voted to confirm the 2023 Board of Directors Slate and welcomed Kevin Whelan from Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Ken McAlister from The Lebermuth Company, Inc., and Jacqueline Liou from LVMH as the newest additions to the Board.

Reichard noted, "Representing industry at-large is a profound responsibility, one that I know our membership will honor by supporting science-based regulation and smart policies that empower all good companies to thrive and deliver more for people, perfume, and the planet."

"Leadership matters, and it is an honor to serve as the chair of a values-driven organization—values that harness the power of foresight and that will continue to prevail as we work toward a better future," said Weinstein.

"This is the most important time in history for many trade associations, including ours. I am privileged to work with a leadership so committed to Fragrance Creators remaining a powerful forum for corporate leaders—responsible fragrance industry stewards—to forge innovative solutions made possible by working collectively in a pre-market environment," said Farah K. Ahmed, president & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "I look forward to working with our entire membership, putting science and industry stewardship first, to meet our future opportunities and challenges."

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance and industrial and institutional products. In addition, our members include companies that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the association's membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about our work for people, perfume and the planet at fragrancecreators.org.

