Full closure of westbound Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge on Nov. 22 and 23

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and Manununu Street on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Construction will utilize the westbound lanes to install five 110’ long girders at Maipalaoa Bridge.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the eastbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction.

HDOT reminds the public that work is happening during the week of Thanksgiving, so please plan your commutes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be in place to inform motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###