Breen Consulting Group President on helping Government Services Companies Successfully Identify and Capture Contracts

Joe Breen, President, Breen Consulting Group

CEOCFO interviews President Joe Breen of Breen Consulting Group on Identifying GSA Contract Opportunities

We are a business development firm for those companies seeking to enter the federal market or to grow within that market.” — Joe Breen

WASHINGTON, DC, US, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Joe Breen, President of Breen Consulting Group, a Washington, DC based Government Contract Consulting Firm.

To read the full interview visit:

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/breenconsultinggroup22.html

Watch Breen Consulting Group Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVWLTMF1Yxo&t=16s

BidOppo – a comprehensive bidding service:

https://www.bidoppo.com/

“The overall focus and mission of the Breen Consulting Group is to capture federal contracts on behalf of our client base and to manage those contracts once awarded. We are a unique federal contracts business development firm, with highly developed programs that successfully identify, respond to, and capture contracts on behalf of our selected client base,” said Mr. Breen during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse.

Explaining what is involved in getting and managing government contracts, Mr. Breen said, “From a contract attainment standpoint, there are several avenues that we use for our contract attainment. We capture IDIQ contracts, which are indefinite delivery, indefinite quality contracts, such as GSA (General Services Administration) contracts which are five-year contracts with five-year options to extend. We also actively pursue open-market contracts which are those daily contracts advertised daily through the System for Award Management (SAM) and other government sites.” Mr. Breen continued “From a contract management standpoint, we have a number of client companies that have contracts in place that have a need to modify their contracts such as economic price adjustments, to increase pricing, or a change in product or services that they offer, or it could be administrative changes. We do that as well. We also do protest work. If a company feels that they have been mishandled, or the approval or award process was bias or did not meet with the federal acquisition regulation, we review that complaint and if we feel it was valid then we will compose and submit a protest on their behalf.”

When asked if the level of service they provide is typical of the industry, Mr. Breen shared, “We consider our company to be highly unique! There is a high level of innovation ad uniqueness built into our service programs. Before founding the Breen Group nearly 30 years ago, I was in charge of government sales for a Fortune 100 company. As such, value and focus our programs on the revenue brought into a company through contract attainment. A contract to us, is not just a contract, it is a stable source of revenue. The goal is not just to get a contract, but to get business from that contract. What we try to do is to make sure everything is done right so that our client can get business from that contract, not only with the GSA. So yes, we are unique in that way, I do not know any company who provides that level and focus on follow-up services.”

As for whether they can help identify opportunities, Mr. Breen said, “We also provide services to identify opportunities to those companies that may or may not be under a GSA contract but are seeking federal contract business. We have two programs called Bid Tracker and Bid Desk which identifies on a daily basis, opportunities for our clients and provide a highly skilled team of proposal writers, and contract managers that manage and administer the contract. Having been in this business for over 30 years I can tell you I know of no other company that does that, at least to the level that we do.”

Asked what changed in their approach over time, Mr. Breen told Lynn, “Back in 2010 I would say that the Breen Consulting Group was purely a consulting group. What I mean by that is you provide advice and assistance in doing a specific task. Today one of the things we wrestle branding our identity to the services we bring to bear. I would probably say we are probably now 20% consulting firm and 80% business development. Not only do we provide advice and consult on the government market, but we provide program development and full implementation. To some companies we are their full government sales arm.”

In detailing what a potential client may miss about Breen Consulting Group and should be understood, Mr. Breen responded, "We are a business development firm for those companies seeking to enter the federal market or to grow within that market. We do so at a fraction of the cost than it takes a company to internalize those functions that are needed in order to be successful. If they were to hire a team of people, it would be at a cost substantially higher than what we charge for those same services. They gain the expertise and the ability to capture and maintain federal contracts, at the same time, having resources available for scalability as their federal contract business grows.”