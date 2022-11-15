Unpacking the White House blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights

Submit Release
In October, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) issued the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights that asserts principles and guidance around equitable access and use of automated, or artificial intelligence systems. In particular, the rights-based framework leads with a national values statement, assorted resources, and best practices that encourage more transparent and trustworthy automated systems and decisions.  How this national framework is understood and implemented by both private and public actors is still up for discussion, along with the details around enforcement by AI companies whose systems lead to unfair and discriminatory practices for historically marginalized populations.  

On December 5, 2022, an expert panel, including representatives from the White House, will unpack what’s included in the AI Bill of Rights, and explore how to operationalize such guidance among consumers, developers, and other users designing and implementing automated decisions.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #AIBillofRights.

