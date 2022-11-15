Napa’s Mayacamas Charter Middle School Prepares for the Launch of 2023-2024 Student Enrollment Following California State Board of Education Approval

Schedule of bilingual informational sessions and school tours announced for interested families in Napa

/EIN News/ -- Napa, CA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayacamas Charter Middle School (MCMS), a new free small middle school option in Downtown Napa, is preparing to launch open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year. Families who want to learn more about the enrollment process can visit www.mayacamaschartermiddleschool.com to express interest and sign up to receive updates.

MCMS received its approval to open in September when the California State Board of Education ruled that the Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) had abused its discretion in denying the school’s initial charter petition. The State Board issued its abuse of discretion finding pursuant to AB 1505, which was passed in 2019 and implemented new standards for how proposed charter schools are applied for and approved.

MCMS will provide a highly personalized program that differentiates instruction to meet individual students’ needs. Through project-based learning, individualized learning plans, learning labs, and other engaging strategies, as well as an emphasis on students’ social-emotional development, Mayacamas will ensure students master state content standards and grow developmentally in an inclusive, welcoming, and supportive school culture.

“We are looking forward to providing additional choices for Napa families seeking quality educational options in the community,” said MCMS Co-Founder Jolene Yee. “Our proven model will focus on fostering an inclusive school culture that provides the supports all students need to succeed. Students at Mayacamas Charter Middle School will enjoy the benefits of a small school environment, personalized learning plans, and a diverse student body that reflects our community.”

Informational Meetings

MCMS leadership recently announced a series of informational meetings and tours for interested families in Napa to learn more about the school. These sessions will be offered on the hour in both English and Spanish, with additional details provided below:

Where:

Mayacamas Charter Middle School

983 Napa Street, Napa

(Corner of Napa and Main Streets)

Parking is available in the parking lot

When:

Saturday, November 19th between 10am and 12pm

Friday evening on December 2nd and 9th between 5pm and 7pm

Friday, January 13th between 5pm and 7pm

Saturday, January 14th between 10am and 12pm

Interested families can sign up through MCMS’ online scheduling tool.

"We are excited to introduce the Napa community to our school as we prepare for open enrollment,” said MCMS Co-Founder Lauren Daley. “It is encouraging that almost immediately after we opened up reservations, over 100 families have signed up to participate in our upcoming informational sessions and school tours. We know that there is strong interest amongst families in Napa for additional options and we look forward to serving the community for years to come.”

###

For more information about the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, visit www.mayacamaschartermiddleschool.com.

Mayacamas Charter Middle School info@mayacamaschartermiddleschool.com