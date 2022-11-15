Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,287 in the last 365 days.

Full closure of westbound Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge on Nov. 22 and 23

Posted on Nov 15, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and Manununu Street on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Construction will utilize the westbound lanes to install five 110’ long girders at Maipalaoa Bridge.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the eastbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction.

HDOT reminds the public that work is happening during the week of Thanksgiving, so please plan your commutes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be in place to inform motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Full closure of westbound Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge on Nov. 22 and 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.