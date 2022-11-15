Health Information Associates, a leading medical coding and auditing company, announces multiple promotions amidst continued growth

Health Information Associates (HIA) is proud to announce multiple leadership promotions across its business development, operations, marketing and technology teams as the company continues significant expansion of its medical coding and auditing services, built across three decades.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Information Associates (HIA) is proud to announce multiple leadership promotions across its business development, operations, marketing and technology teams as the company continues significant expansion of its medical coding and auditing services, built across three decades.

The promotions speak to HIAs philosophy of experience, expertise and education by having the most elite subject matter experts in its leadership and decision-making teams.

"HIA has always had a goal of promoting from within whenever possible. We are happy to announce the internal promotions of several key people within our organization," says Betsy Bailey, President and Founder of HIA. "Many of these individuals have been with HIA for more than 20 years and have been instrumental in the growth and success of our company. The experience, knowledge, and most importantly, leadership of our team is why we are the most well-respected coding and review company in the industry."

Angie Christen , RHIA, a 30-year industry veteran and most recently, Vice President of Operations at HIA, has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Christen joined HIA in 1996, leveraging her experience as a Director of Medical Records and Quality Assurance (QA) to lead HIA in growing its coding support services. In this role, she will continue to oversee all coding operations, recruitment efforts, business operations and technology innovation strategies.

, RHIA, a 30-year industry veteran and most recently, Vice President of Operations at HIA, has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Christen joined HIA in 1996, leveraging her experience as a Director of Medical Records and Quality Assurance (QA) to lead HIA in growing its coding support services. In this role, she will continue to oversee all coding operations, recruitment efforts, business operations and technology innovation strategies. Joel Shealy , who joined HIA in 1997, has also been named Executive Vice President after serving in his previous role as Vice President of Business Development. Shealy, a 30-year industry veteran, leverages his business management and marketing background to oversee strategic initiatives, new service line implementation and integrated marketing and sales strategy.

, who joined HIA in 1997, has also been named Executive Vice President after serving in his previous role as Vice President of Business Development. Shealy, a 30-year industry veteran, leverages his business management and marketing background to oversee strategic initiatives, new service line implementation and integrated marketing and sales strategy. Brett Randolph , RHIT, CDIP, CCS, AHIMA Approved ICD-10/PCS Trainer, has been named Vice President of Client Services, promoting him from his previous role as the Executive Director of Review Services. During his 30 years of Health Information Management (HIM) experience, Randolph has worked at every level of the HIM Department including extensive experience in the coding area as a Coder, Coding Manager and Director. He is active in his local American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) chapter, having served as Director, President and Past President. He is a nationally recognized speaker for AHIMA and AAPC and was also the 2017-2018 recipient of the WVHIMA Distinguished Member award.

, RHIT, CDIP, CCS, AHIMA Approved ICD-10/PCS Trainer, has been named Vice President of Client Services, promoting him from his previous role as the Executive Director of Review Services. During his 30 years of Health Information Management (HIM) experience, Randolph has worked at every level of the HIM Department including extensive experience in the coding area as a Coder, Coding Manager and Director. He is active in his local American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) chapter, having served as Director, President and Past President. He is a nationally recognized speaker for AHIMA and AAPC and was also the 2017-2018 recipient of the WVHIMA Distinguished Member award. Daniel Day has been named Vice President of Technology, having been with HIA for nearly 20 years guiding their internal Information Technology systems. Day has led his team in developing HIAs Service -as-a-Software (SaaS), Atom Audit, to be one of the industry's leading medical coding audit platforms, while continuing to strengthen HIA's internal operations and security posture.

has been named Vice President of Technology, having been with HIA for nearly 20 years guiding their internal Information Technology systems. Day has led his team in developing -as-a-Software (SaaS), Atom Audit, to be one of the industry's leading medical coding audit platforms, while continuing to strengthen HIA's internal operations and security posture. Jean Franza , RHIT, has been named Vice President of Finance. Franza has overseen all of HIAs accounting operations since she joined the company in 2002. Prior to joining HIA, she was a business analyst with Liz Claiborne for 20 years, providing sales data to assist in planning for future lines.

, RHIT, has been named Vice President of Finance. Franza has overseen all of HIAs accounting operations since she joined the company in 2002. Prior to joining HIA, she was a business analyst with for 20 years, providing sales data to assist in planning for future lines. Drew Crawford , a 23-year industry veteran, has been promoted to Executive Director of Business Development. Crawford has worked in healthcare-related sales, account management and contracting his entire career. Having spent 20 years with HIA, his in-depth knowledge of HIA's service capabilities allows him to provide meaningful solutions to clients' challenges.

, a 23-year industry veteran, has been promoted to Executive Director of Business Development. Crawford has worked in healthcare-related sales, account management and contracting his entire career. Having spent 20 years with HIA, his in-depth knowledge of HIA's service capabilities allows him to provide meaningful solutions to clients' challenges. Beth Ann Moran , MSHIM, has been promoted to Director of Strategic Initiatives. Since she joined HIA in 2015, Moran has worked in both the recruiting and marketing departments. Moran's new position will spearhead HIA's effort to expand and enhance its service offerings.

, MSHIM, has been promoted to Director of Strategic Initiatives. Since she joined HIA in 2015, Moran has worked in both the recruiting and marketing departments. Moran's new position will spearhead HIA's effort to expand and enhance its service offerings. Taylor Hankinson has been named Director of Marketing after six years with the company as its Marketing Communications Manager. Hankinson has 15 years of digital marketing experience and has used her knowledge to successfully increase HIAs digital audience, brand visibility, and lead generation through paid, owned and earned media strategies.

About HIA

For the past 30 years, HIA has been the leading provider of compliance audits, coding support services and clinical documentation audit services for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups and other healthcare entities. HIA offers PRN support as well as total outsource support. Most recently, HIA launched Atom Audit, its new medical coding audit and data analytics software. Atom Audit is an easy-to-use, intuitive coding review application that enables auditors to manage the entire audit life cycle efficiently and effectively. Features such as the customizable reporting dashboard and coder workflow give users the ability to turn audit insights into actionable next steps. For more information, visit HIAcode.com or call 866-HIA-CODE.

