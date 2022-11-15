SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Project at Intersection of U.S. Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

Contact:

Mark Malone, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-773-5409

RAPID CITY, S.D. -The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold an open house public meeting to discuss and receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.

The proposed project includes grading, asphalt surfacing, and a bridge replacement. The open house public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (MT) at Black Hills Energy, located at 7001 Mount Rushmore Rd. in Rapid City.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with SDDOT design staff. A presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. During this time, the community will also have the opportunity to present written comments. Information will also be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the proposed project, please visit the project webpage at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1824. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Mark Malone, Road Design Engineering Supervisor at 605-773-5409.

