D&J Mechanical, LLC Expands Heat Pump Installation Service to Rockwood, Kokadjo, and Lily Bay

Homeowners and business owners in Rockwood, Kokadjo, and Lily Bay, Maine can rely on D&J Mechanical, LLC for trusted heat pump installation services.

ROCKWOOD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected local company D&J Mechanical, LLC announces the expansion of its heat pump installation service to towns near Greenville, Maine including Rockwood, Kokadjo, and Lily Bay. With the addition of these three towns, the HVAC company now serves thirteen towns in Piscataquis County and three towns in Somerset County.

Heating is an important issue in Maine, with central parts of the state experiencing extreme winter conditions. D&J Mechanical, LLC helps people stay warm and comfortable with advanced heat pump solutions. This trusted local company provides heat pump installation, maintenance, and repair services to communities across Central Maine.

"We're proud to bring our heat pump installation service to Rockwood, Kokadjo, and Lily Bay," said Dan Hartford from D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We only deal with the very best equipment, including Mitsubishi mini-splits. With industry-leading manufacturing quality, these systems offer outstanding performance in cold conditions. We are a qualified Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, which means we help clients maximize their rebates and lower their energy bills."

Rockwood is a small town on Moosehead Lake and a popular tourist destination during the summer months. Lily Bay lies on the other side of the lake, and Kokadjo is a neighboring town on the banks of First Roach Pond. These three communities share close proximity to Moosehead Lake, which is the largest mountain lake in the eastern United States. The people who call this region home, and its many visitors, deserve quality heating solutions.

D&J Mechanical, LLC offers complete heating and cooling solutions for homes and office buildings. Along with heat pump installation, the company also offers reliable maintenance and repair services for heat pumps. The HVAC company is owned and operated by Dan Hartford, a long-term local with more than a decade of HVAC experience. Dan understands the Maine climate and provides a great service based on quality products and friendly support. Based in Dover-Foxcroft, this trusted company is proud to serve local communities across Piscataquis County, Penobscot County, and Somerset County. D&J Mechanical, LLC is excited to bring its heat pump installation service to the Moosehead Lake communities of Rockwood, Kokadjo, and Lily Bay.

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

Heat Pump Installer Serving Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Guilford, Garland, Exeter, Maine, Corinth, Maine