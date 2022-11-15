PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 1010 Main Street Bridge Project in Greene County

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the bridge rehabilitation project on Route 1010 (Main Street) located in Rices Landing, Greene County.

This project consists of rehabilitating the existing Route 1010 (Main Street) bridge over Pumpkin Run, located near the intersection with Water Street, in Rices Landing Borough. The existing structure is a reinforced concrete arch culvert with a normal clear span of approximately 25’-0” and a curb-to-curb width of 18’-0”. The proposed structure rehabilitation will include installing an arch liner system, consisting of a custom galvanized steel single radius arch, founded on concrete knee walls. The wingwalls and headwall at the inlet are currently in poor condition and will be re-faced with reinforced concrete. The wingwalls and headwall at the outlet require minor repairs but are in good condition overall.

The information on the Route 1010 bridge project including a short overview and an online comment form will be available online. The page is active through November 29 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 12 website at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12, clicking on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, clicking on the Washington County box, and selecting the Route 1010 (Main Street) Bridge Project tile.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Brian Svesnik, at 724.415.2400 or via email at bsvesnik@pa.gov.

The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Brian Svesnik, at 724.415.2400 or via email at bsvesnik@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

