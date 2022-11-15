PennDOT, Safety Partners Highlight Holiday Traffic Safety Across Southeast Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, PA – With the busy holiday travel period just around the corner, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Delaware County District Attorney, Haverford Township Police Department, and AAA came together today at the Haverford Township Police Department to remind drivers of the importance of safe driving and consistent seat belt use.





Operation Safe Holiday kicked off on November 14 with the “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving enforcement mobilization which runs through November 27. Pennsylvania law requires any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle, as well as drivers and front-seat passengers. Children under the age of two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until their eighth birthday.





“Troopers are trained to look for a variety of traffic violations and will remain cognizant during the holiday periods. Travelers can do their part by remembering to slow down, move over, never drive impaired or distracted, and always buckle up,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jessica Tobin.





Throughout Operation Safe Holiday, law enforcement will also conduct sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, and regular traffic safety patrols beginning the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, November 23, through the New Year’s holiday to crack down on drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.





“The holidays are about reconnecting with family and friends and enjoying so much of what makes our lives dear. Please do not ruin this wonderful season by making the mistake of driving impaired,” said Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney. “With the widespread availability of ride share services there are simply no excuses to endangering yourself and others by driving impaired. Please heed this warning and spend your holidays spreading joy not tragedy.”





According to PennDOT 2021 data, there were 472 crashes resulting in seven fatalities in the Philadelphia region during the Thanksgiving travel period beginning Wednesday, November 24, and running through Monday, November 29. Of those, 50 crashes and one fatality were impaired-driving related.





“Speeding, red-light running, cutting other drivers off, and impaired driving can kill you, your passengers, and others sharing the road,” said Jana Tidwell, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Aggressive and impaired driving isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel this holiday season, you must be patient, obey traffic laws, and always drive sober so everyone gets home safely.”





Before ever heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead. Follow these tips to ensure safe traveling during the holidays:



Never drive impaired. Celebrate responsibly and do not get behind the wheel if you have been drinking or took drugs that cause impairment. Plan ahead and find a safe way home every time – designate a driver or use a ride share service.



Check your tires. Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road. Check your tire pressure, tread depth and spare tire especially before long trips. Do not overload your vehicle, it can result in premature wear and tire blowouts.



Buckle up. A seat belt is your vehicle’s most important safety feature. Seat belts save lives, so buckle up every trip, every time.



Observe and obey all speed limits. Speed limits change as you drive through different types of roadways, so make sure you adjust your speed accordingly.







PennDOT’s media center offers social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

















