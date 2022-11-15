State champions named in collegiate trap, skeet, sporting clays, and super sporting clays

The 2022 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Collegiate Championships was held at Waukee’s New Pioneer Gun Club, Nov. 12-13, that featured 182 athletes from 17 Iowa colleges competing in Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clays and Super Sporting Clays.

Iowa Western Community College, Hawkeye RedTails, and Wartburg Knights each won Team State Collegiate Championships over the weekend. Iowa Western took home first place team in Sporting Clays and Super Sporting Clays, while Wartburg won the Skeet event and the Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting Team won the Trap Championship. Iowa Western also won the Team High Overall Championship, which combines team scores from all four events.

Top individual honors in American Singles Trap went to Cole Sorenson of Southwestern Community College and Maddie Caston of the Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting. Top individual honors in skeet went to Colten Uitermarkt of the PC Eagles and Erin Neppl of Coe College. Sporting clays individual champions were Mathew Brindley of the Des Moines Clay Crushers, and Reegan Filip of Iowa Western Community College. The Super Sporting Clays Championship was won by Evan Guttormson from Wartburg and Reegan Filip of Iowa Western Community College. The final results for all events are below.

American Singles Trap

Men’s Individual Singles Trap

Cole Sorensen, Southwestern Community College Abram Lorence, Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting Dominick Ver Meer, PC Eagles Matthew Rippel, Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting Brock Bellneger, Ellsworth College Panthers

Women’s Individual Singles Trap

Maddie Caston, Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting Jenna Smith, Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting Britlynn Klaas, Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting Emma Chapin, Iowa Central Community College Erin Neppl, Coe College Clay Target Team

Singles Trap Teams

Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 463 points Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting, 457 points Wartburg Knights, 455 points

Skeet Championship

Men’s Individual Skeet

Colten Uitermarkt, PC Eagles Dominick Ver Meer, PC Eagles Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights Mathew Brindley, Des Moines Clay Crushers Tevin Statzer, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports

Women's Individual Skeet

Erin Neppl, Coe College Libby Faust, Wartburg Knights Elizabeth Eisenbarth, Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting Nicole Breese, University of Iowa Shooting Sports Jenna Smith, Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting

Skeet Teams

Wartburg Knights, 485 points Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 479 points Iowa Central Community College, 467 points

Sporting Clays Championship

Men’s Individual Sporting Clays

Matthew Brindley, Des Moines Clay Crushers Nathan Schulte, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Dominick Ver Meer, PC Eagles Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights Gage O’Connor, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports

Women's Individual Sporting Clays

Reegan Filip, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Erin Neppl, Coe College Jenna Smith, Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting Libby Faust, Wartburg Knights Allison Jensen, Iowa Central Community College

Sporting Clays Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 219 points Wartburg Knights, 206 points Iowa Central Community College, 200 points

Super Sporting Clays Championship

Men’s Individual Super Sporting Clays

Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights Cole Sorenson, Southwestern Community College Jacob Sleiter, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports John DeFord, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Matthew Brindley, Des Moines Clay Crushers

Women's Individual Super Sporting Clays

Reegan Filip, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Erin Neppl, Coe College Jenna Smith, Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting Elizabeth Eisenbarth, Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting Yvonne Croninger, Wartburg Knights

Super Sporting Clays Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 118 points Wartburg Knights, 113 points Iowa Central Community College,109 points

High overall awards were given to teams and individuals who participated in all four disciplines; trap, skeet, sporting clays, and super sporting clays.

High Overall Men

Dominick Ver Meer, PC Eagles Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights Cole Sorenson, Southwestern Community College Mathew Brindley, Des Moines Clay Crushers Tevin Statzer, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports

High Overall Ladies

Erin Neppl, Coe College Jenna Smith, Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting Reegan Filip, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Libby Faust, Wartburg Knights Allison Jensen, Iowa Central Community College

High Overall Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 1474 points Wartbug Knights, 1452 points Iowa Central Community College, 1406 points

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help youth reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.