Nocturne Luxury Villas Invests in Paradise Retreats, Leading Vacation Rental Management Company in Santa Barbara, CA
Theo’s and Becky’s passion for Santa Barbara is embodied in the exceptional business they have built. We’re thrilled to be working alongside them and their highly professional team.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nocturne Luxury Villas (“Nocturne”), together with Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) (“Gladstone Investment”), announced the completion of its investment in Paradise Retreats Real Estate, Inc. (“Paradise Retreats” or the “Company”), the leading villa rental management company in Santa Barbara, CA. Paradise Retreats complements those other iconic brands already under the Nocturne umbrella, including Exceptional Stays/Telluride Rentals, St. Barth Properties, West Indies Management Company and Cabo Villas.
Founded in 2006 by husband and wife, Theo and Becky Kracke, Paradise Retreats has since set the standard for luxury villa rentals in Santa Barbara and the surrounding area, known in refined circles as the American Riviera. Boasting the largest portfolio of upscale vacation homes in the region, over 100 owners have entrusted the management of their Santa Barbara properties to the Company, ranging from lux beach bungalows to grand mountainside villas to wine country estates.
Scott Simmons, Nocturne CEO, commented: “Theo’s and Becky’s passion for Santa Barbara, which they have called home for decades, is infectious and embodied in the business they have built along this special stretch of California coastline. With their commitment to excellence in five-star hospitality and property management and their dedication to their community, we’re thrilled to be working alongside them and their highly professional team.”
Peter Roushdy, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Gladstone Investment, added: “Nocturne’s singular focus is identifying the highest performing luxury villa rental management teams in one-of-a-kind destinations in order to deliver consistently exceptional service to both our homeowner and guest clients. Paradise Retreats and the market they serve are a perfect match for us.”
Theo Kracke, Paradise Retreats CEO and co-founder, observed: “Becky and I are proud of our outstanding team and the company we’ve built together. With the additional resources and deep expertise that Nocturne brings, we’re extremely excited about Paradise Retreats’ next chapter in partnership with them.”
Gladstone Investment partnered with Aureus Capital and members of the Company’s executive management in the formation of Nocturne, a platform for acquiring and integrating luxury vacation rental management companies. Nocturne was founded by Scott Simmons, Marshall Calder and Carl Colletti, Nocturne’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.
