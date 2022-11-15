Glucose, Dextrose & Maltodextrin Market Size Forecast to Reach US$57.4 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Soaring Application Of Liquid Glucose Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market size is estimated to reach $57.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Glucose is a simple sugar that is a significant energy source in living organisms and is a constituent of multiple carbohydrates. Dextrose is utilized for short-term liquid substitution and is a starch-based sugar, prepared from refined corn, rice, or wheat. Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide that is utilized as a food constituent. Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin are among the principal starch derivatives utilized. Glucose is a sweetener utilized in a series of food products. It is generated from the hydrolysis of starch. Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin are extensively accepted in numerous food and beverages firms owing to their role as binders, sweeteners, thickening agents, and emulsifiers. Dextrose and Maltodextrin as nutritional supplements and glucose control supplements are available. The surging demand for products like soaps, hair conditioners, shampoos, eye-makeup, and skin-care which are activated by glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin is set to drive Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market. The soaring production of nutritional supplements and medications with glucose control, dextrose, and maltodextrin by pharmaceutical firms to minister to different health issues endured owing to illness, mishaps, or anguish is set to propel the growth of the Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Glucose, Dextrose, And Maltodextrin Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring demand for packaged and convenience food products involving emulsifiers in the North American region.

2. Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for dextrose and maltodextrin as a nutritional supplement and liquid glucose in pharmaceuticals.

3. However, the increasing utilization of alternatives like glucola for glucose drink, sucrose or table sugar for dextrose, and tapioca starch for maltodextrin is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market.

4. Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Dextrose segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of dextrose as sweeteners in baking products and packaged and processed foods and dextrose injections which can increase the blood sugar levels of a person instantaneously.

2. The Personal Care / Cosmetics segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of maltodextrin as emulsifiers to enhance the texture of products like toothpaste and its significance in the cosmetics industry to assist in binding additional compounds and in stabilizing the formula at the time of the production phase.

3. The Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021

4. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the accelerated growth of convenience foods and pharmaceutical industries resulting in a boost in the intake of dextrose products in the Asia-pacific region.

5. Maltodextrin is extensively utilized as thickeners and emulsifiers in beverages and as an adjuvant in Pharmaceuticals. Maltodextrin finds application as an emulsifier in Cosmetics. The surging applications of Dextrose and Maltodextrin are therefore driving the growth of the Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glucose, Dextrose, & Maltodextrin industry are -

1. Cargill Inc

2. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

3. Ingredion Incorporated

4. Tate & Lyle

5. Tereos SCA

