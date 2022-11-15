Submit Release
WYDOT to close U.S. 14A at noon on November 21

Sheridan, Wyo – A significant amount of snowfall along with strong winds and minimal traffic warrants the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close U.S.14A in the Big Horns at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022.

WYDOT closes U.S.14A seasonally as a safety precaution rather than as a reaction to storms. This seasonal closure ties in with WYDOT’s mission of providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the citizens of Wyoming.

WYDOT crews from both Lovell and Burgess Junction will make one final sweep of the U.S.14A route on Monday, November 21 to ensure all motorists are off the mountain and then close the gates for the season.

Those seasonal road closure gates are located at Burgess Junction (just east of milepost 98.1) and on the Lovell side of the mountain near milepost 76.04.

WYDOT closed 14A on November 22 in 2022.

During this seasonal closure, motorists can use US 14 via Granite Pass and Greybull to travel to and from Sheridan or Lovell. Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions for this route before departing by either calling 5-1-1, downloading the WYO511 app, or going online to www.wyoroad.info.

