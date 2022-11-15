Winter trout fishing season begins in Kansas City area lakes

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently stocked rainbow trout in several Kansas City area lakes. Winter trout fishing in urban lakes gives anglers an opportunity to catch a spunky cold-water fish. The 7,360 trout stocked were raised at MDC fish hatcheries.

Rainbow trout are not native to Missouri waters. MDC stocks trout in some spring fed streams in the Ozarks, including at trout parks. But cooler water temperatures and higher oxygen levels during winter enable Kansas City area lakes to support trout.

Anglers with proper permits can catch and keep trout. Some trout were stocked in lakes at MDC’s James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. But trout fishing in other lakes is thanks to partnerships between MDC and community park departments. Most fish stocked are pan-sized trout. But a few lunkers were placed in each lake, too.

Lakes stocked on Nov. 8 include:

Cleveland Lake in Belton, 738 trout.

Chaumiere Lake, Kansas City parks in the Northland, 875 trout.

Capitol Federal Sport Complex, two ponds in park in Liberty, 1,000 trout.

Jesse James Park Lake, Kearney, 500 trout.

Johnston Lake, Raymore, 922 trout.

Plover Lake and Coot Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 2,000 trout each.

Honker Lake, youths only, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 200 trout.

Anglers may keep trout up to a limit of four if they have a Missouri trout permit. Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 need a valid fishing permit. Non-residents over 15 need a state fishing permit.

Some Kansas City area lakes in the trout program will get additional fish stocked during the winter. The most up-to-date information on MDC’s winter trout stockings in the KC Metro Area is available by calling the trout hotline at 816-525-0300, press 2 at the recorded prompt.

For more information on urban winter trout fishing throughout Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.