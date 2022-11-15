Afro Unicorn™ Debuts 2022 Original Holiday EP, Inspiring Acts of Kindness
Afro Unicorn™, a fully-licensed character brand founded by April Showers, announces the release of An Afro Unicorn Holiday-first-ever EP on Friday, 11/18/2022.
Our entrance into the entertainment vertical paves the path for us to connect our product with music through authentic representation and intentionality, always uplifting women and children of color.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Afro Unicorn™, a fully-licensed character brand founded by April Showers, is thrilled to announce the release of its first-ever original EP this holiday season. An Afro Unicorn Holiday features Grammy Award Winning Anthony Hamilton, Lara D, Brooklyn Marie, Brielle Mariah, and Kalipop. Magical Gift, introduces Afro Unicorns Magical, Divine, and their friend Hummi the Hummingbird, sung by Anthony Hamilton who is joined by up-and-coming 10-year-old artist and professional voice-over actor for Cocomelon ® Brooklyn Marie on the EP’s title track. It expresses the tone of Afro Unicorns, which is spreading holiday magic through acts of kindness. Spread Love promotes patience and positivity; it features Lara D, international recording artist for The Voice ® whose Middle Eastern and Moroccan roots shine in this song full of eclectic drum beats and traditional rhythms. The EP captures the unique magic of the holiday spirit throughout the soulful six-track collection, which is available now for preorder.
— April Showers, CEO of Afro Unicorn™
The brand-new EP aligns with Ms. Showers’ goal to help normalize Black Beauty through her Afro Unicorn™ enterprise. The visionary entrepreneur became a pioneer as the first female, Black-owned business to own a licensed character brand in major retail. Ms. Showers says, “Our entrance into the entertainment vertical paves the path for us to connect our product with music through authentic representation and always uplift women and children of color.”
Askia Fountain is the Executive Producer of the Afro Unicorn™ Holiday EP, bringing together a prolific team of producers, singers, and songwriters. Fountain is best known for being an integral part of the A&R team that developed the 2019 Grammy-nominated album “Victory Lap” by Nipsey Hussle. He has helped foster the careers of artists from Nas, Neyo, and Dreamdoll. “We produced this soulful EP with intentionality. It represents the first of many deep dives into children’s music, animation, and live-action. It has a profound message about the true meaning of the holidays: to empower families and children to spread joy and goodwill,” adds Mr. Fountain, Vice President of Afro Unicorn™ Entertainment and the company’s Brand Manager.
Producers:
Bridgetown
Herothaproducer
B Dub
Lester London
Writers:
Ya Ya
Kalipop
Blake Harris
Askia Fountain
Music Link:
An Afro Unicorn Holiday
https://connect.ffm.to/afrounicorn_anafrounicornholiday
Track Listing:
1. Intro - Narrated by Jenise Belay
2. Magical Gift
3. Ho Ho Ho
4. Spread Love
5. Sweep Left to tight
6. Holidays with you
About Afro Unicorn™
Afro Unicorn™ is a fully licensed character celebrating representation. Founded by visionary entrepreneur and CEO April Showers, Afro Unicorn™ is a conscious brand with the mission to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. Afro Unicorn™ is a powerful representation of the beauty and uniqueness of vanilla, caramel, and mocha complexions. From clothing and accessories to holiday gifting and educational resources, Afro Unicorn provides women and children with the confidence they need to embrace who they are – unique, divine, and magical. When a video of a kid influencer wearing an Afro Unicorn™ t-shirt went viral, Walmart reached out to Ms. Showers about a collaboration. Recently, ABC News Good Morning America 3: What You Need To Know and CBS Mornings did segments on Afro Unicorn™. She created the character @afrounicorn_official (IG Account) to remind women and kids of color how unique and magical they are. Oprah Daily, Viola Davis, Sherri Shepherd, Alicia Keys, and Tina Knowles are all early believers. Ms. Showers hopes her success is the "blueprint" to empower and inspire women of color to enter the licensing space with 40 + licensee partners worldwide. Shattering the glass ceiling, Ms. Showers is the first Black woman to own a fully licensed character brand in major retail. This past summer Afro Unicorn hit the shelves of over 3,800 Walmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico this past summer with party supplies and apparel. To learn more about Afro Unicorn™ and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit www.afrounicorn.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.
