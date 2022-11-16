Submit Release
Meet Aki, Minimalist Glass Oil Lamps Inspired by Ancient Vessels

A collection of handmade lamps that encourage relaxation and taking a breather from the fast pace of modern living.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gessato introduces a collection of modern oil glass lamps that take inspiration from ancient rituals to bring mindfulness to contemporary living spaces. Featuring a minimalist design, these oil lamps are all handcrafted by skilled artisans who use traditional Bohemian glassware techniques to make each product.

Specially designed to engage the senses.

Lighting each lamp by hand creates a modern ritual of relaxation. Softly curved and beautifully colored, the Aki lamps engage four of the five senses: sight, touch, smell, and hearing. The lamps also encourage the user to slow down, unwind, and embrace mindfulness.. The lamps come in bright colors and have tactile surfaces, from polished and smooth to matte.

Glass oil lamps inspired by nature, history, and Japanese minimalism.

The Aki oil lamps reference natural landscapes and the ancient use of oil lamps in ceremonies. Their design also gives a nod to Japanese minimalism. The name Aki translates to “sparkle”, “bright”, and “hope” in Japanese.

While some lamps directly reference elements from nature, like sand, snow or a wild forest, others give a nod to Prague’s architecture or recreate the hues of exotic spices.

Impeccable craftsmanship that transforms modern glass lamps into heirloom objects.

Designed in Italy, the Aki collection is carefully crafted by hand in the Czech Republic. Skilled artisans use traditional techniques, including birch wood molds to create each glass lamp. Hand-blown and finished by hand, the lamps feature transparent, frosted, or opaque glass in clear or colored versions. The lamps also feature metal wick holders and organic cotton wicks made in Italy. Sustainable packaging that includes beautifully designed cardboard boxes and recycled wrapping and tissue paper make the Aki lamps ideal as a gift.

The collection of Aki Lamps is available now in the Gessato Design Store.


About Gessato
Based in NY, Gessato has an Italian soul. Pronounced with a soft “g” like “gelato,” “Gessato” is the Italian term for “pinstripe.” The word signifies effortless elegance but above all, it conveys the importance of the small things in life. The finest of lines can completely transform a design. Gessato offers a curated selection of goods designed by the visionary, inventive minds of our time, from established designers to up-and-coming creatives. The collections focus on minimalism, Nordic and Italian design, sustainability, slow living principles, and traditional craftsmanship.

For more information about Gessato and the new Aki Lamps, please visit our website, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

