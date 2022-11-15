AIRPORTELs Reaches Whopping 4.8/5 Stars from Over 5,000 1st Party Reviews

The company’s renowned luggage delivery and storage service makes travelling to Thailand simple and stress-free

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIRPORTELs International is pleased to announce it has reached a remarkable milestone of over 5,000 1st party reviews - with a whopping score of 4.8/5 stars. AIRPORTELs is a multi-disciplinary, service-minded company specializing in high quality delivery and storage services in Thailand . The company’s combined deliver and store approach allows it to provide innovative solutions to travelers that offer amazing value to the customers they serve. As the heart of its business, AIRPORTELs delivers luggage between airports, hotels, and even shopping malls – making traveling a smooth, simple, and stress-free experience.In the company’s most recent news, AIRPORTELs is pleased to announce it has reached an important milestone - over 5,000 1st party reviews with an impressive score of 4.8/5 stars. This milestone comes as a result of the company’s customer-centered business approach that always puts clients first.“Over the years, we’ve been humbled to serve over 200,000 customers and counting,” says founder of AIRPORTELs, Denpipat. “This equates to a whopping 500,000 pieces of luggage. Since our mission has always been to improve the quality of our customers’ travels by providing convenience, this speaks greatly to the top-tier service we provide.”What truly sets AIRPORTELs apart from the competition, however, is that the company notifies its clients every single step of the way with a photo of their luggage via SMS. This ensures the successful delivery of every piece of luggage, even though the company offers insurance of up to 100,000 THB. Not only that, but AIRPORTELs offers just one price for delivery and storage, with no restrictions on size, weight, or distance.For more information about AIRPORTELs International, or to book, please visit https://www.airportels.asia/ About AIRPORTELs InternationalAIRPORTELs is an innovative and unique company that provides luggage delivery and storage services in Bangkok. Not only can clients transport and store their suitcases, but the company can also accept electronic devices, sporting equipment, bicycles, and others. Additionally, AIRPORTELs can also send parcels to customers at home or abroad.