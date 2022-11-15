Introducing Reimagine Rural, a podcast featuring rural towns experiencing positive change

While the dominant narrative regarding rural America is one of decline and division, Reimagine Rural is a new podcast that visits rural towns across the United States that are experiencing positive change and explores how public investment in rural people and places can lead to increased prosperity.

Hosted by Tony Pipa, a scholar in the Center for Sustainable Development at the Brookings Institution and a product of rural America, each episode features local voices telling the story of progress in their community and consider the intersection with policy and public resources.

Join Tony on this journey to visit a diverse set of towns across America to learn more about how rural communities are adapting to the 21st century.

Episode 1 debuts on November 22.

TRANSCRIPT

TONY PIPA: The differences between rural and urban places are often seen as the root of the ideological divide in America. But differences among our metro and small-town communities are informed by decades of divergence in prosperity, not necessarily by politics.

I’m Tony Pipa, a scholar in the Center for Sustainable Development at the Brookings Institution and host of the new podcast Reimagine Rural. I’m also a product of rural America, so in this podcast I’m going back to my roots to explore how rural communities are adapting to the 21st century.

Join me on this journey to visit rural towns across America to hear how they’re experiencing positive change and learn more about how public investment in rural people and places can lead to sustained prosperity across the United States.

Subscribe to the podcast today and learn more at Brookings dot edu slash Reimagine Rural Podcast.