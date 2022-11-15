Twist Bioscience Corp. Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud (TWST)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twist Bioscience Corporation (“Twist”) (NASDAQ: TWST).

If you would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling (212) 687-1980.

On November 15, 2022, before the market opened, Scorpion Capital published an investigative report concerning Twist titled “Twist Bioscience (Nasdaq: TWST) A Cash-Burning Inferno That Is Not A Going Concern, Operating A Ponzi-Like Scheme That Will End In Bankruptcy. Just Another “Synthetic Biology” Swindle, This Time With An Absurd “Silicon DNA Chip” And Financials So Phony It May Be Criminal. Target Price: $0.”

On November 15, 2022, Twist shares opened at $28.76 per share, a decline of $9.24 per share from the closing price on November 14, 2022 of $38 per share, a decline of over 24%, on very high volume.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

