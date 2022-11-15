Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces Jonathan Dach Will Serve as Chief of Staff, Natalie Braswell as General Counsel at Start of His Second Term in Office

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that when he begins his second term in office early next year, two administrative changes will occur within the senior leadership of the Office of the Governor, including the appointment of Jonathan Dach as chief of staff and Natalie Braswell as general counsel.

Paul Mounds, Jr., who has served as the governor’s chief of staff since February 2020, and Nora Dannehy, who has served as his general counsel since March 2021, have each chosen to step down from their respective roles within the office to pursue new professional opportunities. Both Mounds and Dannehy decided that the conclusion of the governor’s first term would be an appropriate time for them to make the change.

“During my first term in office, one thing that immediately became clear is how critical the roles of chief of staff and general counsel are when it comes to providing effective leadership as governor, and I will forever be thankful to Paul Mounds and Nora Dannehy for the time, dedication, guidance, and excellence that they have given to me and to the people of Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “I am fully aware that these roles require a 24/7 commitment, often at the expense of personal lives and relationships, and both Paul and Nora have gone above and beyond what their duties required. I’ve worked alongside Jonny and Natalie for quite some time now, and they both have the experience and proficiency to fill these roles with a seamless transition. I am confident their shared good judgment, collaborative approach, wide-ranging expertise, and ferocious work ethic will be a benefit to our administration as we continue focusing on our core mission of growing our economy, adding jobs, streamlining government, and serving the people of Connecticut.”

Immediately prior to becoming chief of staff, Mounds served as Governor Lamont’s chief operating officer.

“Working for Governor Lamont and the amazing professionals in this administration has been a career highlight, and I thank him for entrusting me with this important leadership and management role at this critical moment in our state’s history,” Mounds said. “The people who work in Connecticut state government are an incredibly dedicated group of professionals and it has been an honor to serve with them. I have all the confidence in Jonathan Dach, who has been a stalwart leader for Governor Lamont in his first term and is ready and prepared like no other to take on the role of chief of staff. I thank Governor Lamont for his trust in me, and I congratulate him on being elected to a second term in office.”

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of Connecticut in my capacity as general counsel to the Office of the Governor,” Dannehy said. “I appreciate the confidence that Governor Lamont showed in appointing me to this position, and I wish him all the best in his second term. I also am confident that the general counsel position is in good hands with Natalie’s appointment.”

Dach currently serves as Governor Lamont’s policy director, a position he has held since the start of the governor’s first term on January 9, 2019. In that capacity, he has worked with commissioners, legislators, and subject-matter experts inside and outside state government to deliver on Governor Lamont’s priorities, including the new paid family and medical program, a sustainable unemployment insurance system, and aspects of the state’s COVID-19 preparedness, response, and recovery. Prior to joining the Lamont campaign and administration, he clerked for Judge Rowan D. Wilson of the New York Court of Appeals and served as senior policy advisor to the Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues at the U.S. Department of State. A Washington, D.C. native and longtime New Haven resident, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in ethics, politics, and economics from Yale College in 2008 and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School in 2013.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of Governor Lamont’s administration and to serve the people of Connecticut,” Dach said. “I believe in our state, in Governor Lamont’s vision for its future, and in government’s ability to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. The governor’s made that difference for the last four years, and I know he will spend the next four continuing to expand growth and opportunity for all.”

Braswell currently serves as state comptroller in a position that she began on December 31, 2021, following the resignation of former Comptroller Kevin Lembo, who stepped down from the role due to a serious medical condition. From March 2021 until being appointed by Governor Lamont as comptroller, Braswell was the chief of planning, legal, and regulatory affairs at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). From 2011 until beginning her service at DEEP, she was as general counsel and assistant comptroller in the Office of the State Comptroller under the leadership of Comptroller Lembo. She is a “Triple Husky,” having earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Connecticut in 2000; a Master of Public Administration from the University of Connecticut in 2002; and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 2007.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve the people of Connecticut,” Braswell said. “My year as comptroller has been a whirlwind – both exhilarating and intensive – but it has only strengthened my commitment to our state and my sincere belief that its best days lay ahead. Governor Lamont and his administration have been great partners during my tenure as we worked to lower health care costs, support workers and address inequities across the state, including in state government. I’m looking forward to continuing those efforts, and returning to my role as an attorney, as he begins his second term.”

Governor Lamont is set to receive the oath of office and begin his second term on January 4, 2023.