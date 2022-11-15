Submit Release
Ongoing Drug Investigation Leads to Arrests in Benton County

CAMDEN – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and Huntingdon Police Department has resulted in the arrest of two individuals on multiple drug and weapons charges.

As part of the ongoing investigation into drug activity in Benton County, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 200 block of Maiden Cemetery Road in Camden.  Last night, TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Huntingdon Police Department executed the search warrant, and drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Two individuals were at the residence when the search warrant was executed and were arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail.  Wesley C. Jenkins (DOB: 4/1/96) of Camden is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Deliver (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax).  Kayla B. Hampton (DOB: 6/29/91) of Huntingdon is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Deliver (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Tampering with Evidence.  Each has a bond of $10,000.

