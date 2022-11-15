TIPICO SPORTSBOOK PREPARES TO LAUNCH SPORTS BETTING IN OHIO WITH THE ULTIMATE "WIN OHIO" GRAND PRIZE SWEEPSTAKES

Hoboken, NJ, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico, a leading global sportsbook operator, announced that its free-to-play game is now live in Ohio. Starting today, sports fans statewide can visit www.WinOhio.com to play a scratch-and-win contest to earn sportsbook bonuses, free bets, and win an Ohio fan experience within the Tipico mobile app (available on iOS and Android).

To celebrate its expansion into the Buckeye State before sports betting legalization takes effect on January 1, 2023, Tipico's "Win Ohio" statewide campaign will celebrate the platform launch and reward the state's most passionate sports fans.

The "Win Ohio" free-to-play game interface features four new gameplay opportunities every week: for NFL Thursday Night Football, College Saturday, NFL Sunday, and NFL Monday Night Football matchups. Users will accrue points on the Win Ohio contest leaderboard for each successful pick, which they can easily monitor on the contest homepage alongside their total winnings and entries.

Prizing throughout the contest period includes a $10 free bet earned for each week of participation and weekly bonuses distributed based on leaderboard placement, including $500 in Tipico bonus funds for the first-place leader, $250 for placing second, $100 for placing third, and $50 for each of the remaining competitors in the top 100.

In addition to earning bonuses and cash rewards, players will accrue entries into Tipico's Grand Prize Sweepstakes, which rewards 10 lucky winners with exciting prizes showcasing the best Ohio has to offer, including luxury hotel stays; five-star dining experiences; premium tickets to Ohio sporting events; and VIP concert tickets. The prize package is a $1,500 value and can also be claimed in the form of Tipico bonus funds if desired by the winner.

"‘Win Ohio' is a call to action for the diehard Ohio sports fan. After the long-awaited decision to legalize sports betting, we're thrilled to introduce Ohioans to a platform that shares their passion for wagering on sports and creates memorable, personalized experiences," said Tipico U.S. CEO Adrian Vella. "We are on a mission to discover the most loyal fans in Ohio, and we look forward to providing them with the opportunity to compete for glory."

About Tipico U.S.

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment to amp up the rush of the game for even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Colorado, and Iowa, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

