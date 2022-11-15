National Hardware Show Opens Media Registration, Announces Influencer Summit, and Popular Mechanics Spotlight

January 31 – February 2 Show in Las Vegas Brings News Collaborations

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Hardware Show (NHS) registration is fully open for all attendees, and they are seeking existing partners for an exclusive opportunity at HABTAT sponsored by Popular Mechanics. Take a look at the NHS website to see all the action.

NHS is excited to host its first annual Influencer Summit, a comprehensive learning and networking experience for influencers of all levels in the industry. Influencers and Content Creators are invited to RSVP for the Influencer Summit HERE .

In addition, this year HABITAT is sponsored by Popular Mechanics! Popular Mechanics brings its audience of over 15 million across digital, print and social the latest news on innovations and inventions, from DIY to outdoor spaces. The Popular Mechanics Test Team creates helpful, reliable, and authentic reviews of tools, outdoor gear, consumer tech and more. This incredible opportunity is only open to NHS exhibitors' part of the HABITAT area. HABITAT connects retailers with the trends, products and merchandising techniques that will drive impactful growth and top-line revenue within their stores. This year's focus is to introduce solutions that support customers' state-of-mind, mood, mental wellness and connection. Popular Mechanics / HABITAT application link HERE

Members of the media, Press Registration HERE (approval based on registration qualifications) will include a private behind the scenes tour, as well as VIP access to NHS Backyard party and networking events.

Additionally, calling Tech or Merchandising Solutions based companies to be highlighted in the newly launched Retail Solutions Center. Thousands of home improvement and hardware retailers attend NHS looking for technology and merchandising solutions for their stores that will improve sales and functionality while bridging the online and instore experience. There will be a dedicated area at the show highlighting these services. INFORMATION HERE

NHS is an experience and a resource for brands, inventors, buyers, industry leaders to see/show the hottest products for BBQ & Grills, Outdoor & Garden, Building, Electrical, Hardware & Tools, Homewares, Paint, Plumbing, Global Sourcing and more.

Press resources including logos, images and more HERE

About the National Hardware Show®

The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 77 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War 2 housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today's current location in Las Vegas, NHS is the most comprehensive event, education and networking platform serving the hardware and home improvement industry. As the industry spearhead, it keeps a focused eye on the cultural, environmental, and technological developments shaping the future of modern living. NHS unites and guides the industry at its live events and on its interactive channels by delivering unparalleled opportunities for fostering connections, deepening insights, and building innovative and profitable strategies for growth. For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com .

